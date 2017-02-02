Firehouse Subs wants to cater your Super Bowl party

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Most Georgians have a reason to party for this year’s Super Bowl – the Falcons are playing!

Firehouse Subs franchisee Will McComb stopped by the 41NBC studio to showcase their sandwich options for your Super Bowl party and make the classic Hook & Ladder sandwich.

And now, there is $10 off for any catering offer of $100 or more on Feb. 5.

Firehouse has all kinds of sandwich meats, that taste delicious because of their steamer. They’ve also got about a hundred sauce options, chips, cookies and brownies.

To set up your Super Bowl party with Firehouse subs, visit their website.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

B.S. Report
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
B.S. Report: Will the Falcons be Super Bowl Champions come Monday?
Read More»
B.S. Report
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
B.S. Report: Matt Ryan carries Falcons to Super Bowl
Read More»
img_0048
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Fans stock up on Falcons gear after NFC Championship win
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»