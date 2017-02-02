Coroner offers rides on Super Bowl Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and so are the parties. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is making sure you drink responsibly this Sunday.

Jones is offering free transportation to and from parties in Bibb County. He will drive around a twenty passenger van from 3pm until midnight. He wants to make sure people stay safe and avoid getting a D.U.I.

“I want to keep you out of a body bag,” said Jones. “I could transport you sitting up or I could transport you laying down. I prefer transporting you sitting up.”

Jones will be driving the same van he used New Year’s Eve. He says this is his way of helping the community.

You can make a reservation now or call him at 478-256-6716 the day of.