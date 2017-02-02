Central City Park will be finished before Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -After about three months of construction, Central City Park is on it’s way to being finished. Just in time for its popular event, the International Cherry Blossom Festival.

“I think when people walk into here, for the first time, I think they’re going to get really excited,” said SPLOST Project Manager, Clay Murphey.

A mile of sidewalks were added back to the park.

“There’s just a lot that we tried to do to bring back the original intent of the designers of the park,” said Murphey.

The $6 million Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) project also took the festival vendors into consideration. There’s now underground water and sewer and underground electricity.

“Every two vendors will share a spigot and then we’ve run electrical all through that area so that every two vendors will share a pedestal,” said Murphey.

He says that will keep the park clear of any cords.

An outdoor classroom, more bathrooms, picnic areas and even a skate park are additions to the park. The skate park will be done by March 9th. Workers advise people to stay off of it until then.

Even though the first phase of renovations is almost done, there’s still more to come. The next phase will include field lights and another part of the skate park.

“It’s going to be really neat to see over the next, this year, but over the next couple of years as we continue to make improvements and what people think of it,” said Murphey.

Construction will be complete by March 15th.