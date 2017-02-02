Cat Of The Week: Jetty

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jetty is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is about 10-months-old and playful. She’s a black cat and ready to be adopted!

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Jetty and also deliver some exciting news – Kitty City is moving to a new location.

If you’d like to adopt Jetty, or any of the other cats, stop by the new location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.