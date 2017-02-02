A Syrian's Tearful Reply to Questioning: 'Not My Fault I'm Muslim'

Mazen Merhi al-Moutlak was kidnapped and killed by ISIS in Syria. Courtesy Etab Hrieb

She already knows loss: Her son, Mazen Merhi al-Moutlak, stayed behind in Syria after she first came to America and was kidnapped by ISIS, she said. He was among the first publicly beheaded by the terror group, she added.

She clings to hope that she can one day travel with ease to see her other children in the flesh again. It’s too much for her daughter, Sarab, to bear.

“I don’t want to think about it,” Sarab told NBCNews over Skype — the video technology that allows Hrieb to blow her daughter a kiss and tell her goodnight to her face.

In the meantime, Hrieb finds solace in her artwork, showcasing pieces that are defined by struggle and oppression.

She described one painting that she recently completed of a woman, searching for a few words: “Sadness, and lost her son, and everything lost,” Hrieb said of the image. It’s a reflection of a life that she knows all too well.