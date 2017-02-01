Tattnall Square Academy’s Marshall signs with MTSU

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tattnall Square Academy is sending a big part of its football team to the college ranks.

Jimmy Marshall signed with Middle Tennessee State University today.

He expects to continue to play wide receiver there.

Marshall invited the elementary students to his signing day ceremony because he said they encourage him to smile and be happy.

He says MTSU was a great fit for him.

“I went on a visit maybe like two weeks ago and I just felt like it was just the place to be,” said Marshall. “And the coaching staff–I think that’s the best part of the whole school.”

Marshall says his coaches and parents played a huge part in his success.