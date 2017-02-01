Super Bowl Security Stepped Up for Expected Trump Protests

Protesters at Discovery Green Park during Super Bowl events in Houston, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2017. Trish Badger / Reuters

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has deployed commando-style SWAT (special weapons and tactics) teams ahead of the game, officials said, and is collecting and sharing intelligence information with local and regional officials. Security preparations have been more than three years in the making.

“There is a large uniform presence, and there’s also a large plainclothes presence,” said FBI Special Agent Shauna Dunlap. “Maybe you might not recognize us, but we’ll be there.”

Law enforcement officials said the concentration of Super Bowl-related events in only two areas, rather than several locations like last year in the San Francisco Bay Area for Super Bowl 50, had made security coordination easier.

Metal detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and myriad other security equipment have been deployed across downtown Houston and 7 miles (11 km) southwest at NRG Stadium, which will host the football game and about 73,000 spectators.

Hotels have beefed up security as well. The Four Seasons, one of Houston’s most-expensive hotels, has conducted active-shooter drills and added routine sweeps of plainclothes security throughout the facility.

“We are prepared for the game,” said Chip Fulghum of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “There are no known credible threats, but obviously this is a high-profile event.”

There have only been a handful of arrests thus far at pre-game events in the city, most of those for pickpocketing and trademark infringement, said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“We’re prepared to handle any eventuality and able to handle anything,” Acevedo said.