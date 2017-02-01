Peach County High School sends two football players to Troy University

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two football players with a strong connection signed to the same college Wednesday at Peach County High School.

“They’ve been exceptional leaders at this school and in our football program for four years,” said Peach County Head Coach Chad Campbell.

Sometimes leadership is hard to come by in high school students.

“Troy’s getting two outstanding football players and young men,” said Campbell.

There’s no shortage in brothers Kyle and Kevin Nixon.

“I’ve been waiting for this day a long time,” said Kevin Nixon.

The two Peach County players signed to play football with Troy University for National Signing Day.

“Feel like a family-style place, a place where I can really relate to people and I always like that genuine connection with people where ever I go,” said Kyle Nixon.

They’ll have that brotherly connection when they get to campus.

“I picked Troy because of the environment and also the people there. I can really relate to those people,” said Kevin Nixon.

Kevin played outside linebacker for the Trojans, while Kyle played safety.

“Being able to do that with him too, that’s a great thing,” said Kyle Nixon.

The life-long goals list got a little shorter for the twins.

“The way they went to a 10-3 season I really believe in that process so I joined Troy,” said Kevin Nixon.

“Being able to do this again, you know with my brother? That’s like life-long goals and stuff like that. I can share moments with my brother like that,” said Kyle Nixon.

Campbell has high hopes for his star players.

“It’s the next chapter in their life I think they’ll have a good career I think it’s a good fit for them,” said Campbell.