Pair of Jones County Greyhounds to play college football

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in the Justin Rogers era, the Jones County Greyhounds held a football signing ceremony on National Signing Day.

Jaquez Washington and Dre Butts both signed their names on the dotted line. Washington will play at Highland Community College in Kansas. Butts will play in the Southern Conference at East Tennessee State.

“It was our first time on signing day, our first Division I type kid, so it’s exciting,” Rogers said after the ceremony. “But I don’t want to diminish–it doesn’t matter what level or school they go to. We’re so honored to be able to have a program that is helping our guys have an opportunity to advance in life.”

More than a dozen players from JCHS have gone on to play in college in the last three years, but this was the first time the program held a ceremony on National Signing Day since Rogers took over in 2014.

A few other Greyhounds, including senior quarterback Bradley Hunnicutt, are expected to sign with colleges sometime in the next few weeks.