Pair of Jones County Greyhounds to play college football

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in the Justin Rogers era, the Jones County Greyhounds held a football signing ceremony on National Signing Day.

Jacquez Washington Highlands JC

Jacquez Washington Committed Wednesday to Highlands Community College

Jaquez Washington and Dre Butts both signed their names on the dotted line. Washington will play at Highland Community College in Kansas. Butts will play in the Southern Conference at East Tennessee State.

“It was our first time on signing day, our first Division I type kid, so it’s exciting,” Rogers said after the ceremony. “But I don’t want to diminish–it doesn’t matter what level or school they go to. We’re so honored to be able to have a program that is helping our guys have an opportunity to advance in life.”

More than a dozen players from JCHS have gone on to play in college in the last three years, but this was the first time the program held a ceremony on National Signing Day since Rogers took over in 2014.

A few other Greyhounds, including senior quarterback Bradley Hunnicutt, are expected to sign with colleges sometime in the next few weeks.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Griswoldville Park off of Highway 57 holds a lot of potential for industry in Jones County.
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Griswoldville Park hopes to attract more industry in Jones County
Read More»
jones
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
New facility for Jones County Animal Services underway
Read More»
"We're going to lose the business first of all," said Days Inn owner Kevin Patel. Patel owns the only hotel in Gray that takes customers. It's those customers he's worried about losing because of a possible hotel tax in the city.
2 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Gray considers hotel, motel tax
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»