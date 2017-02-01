Houston County High School football players heading to next level

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County High School celebrated National Signing Day with six football players signing.

Eli Watson is going to Western Illinois, Trey Jones will play at Georgia Military College, Branden Smith will head to Kennesaw State University, Amari Colbert is going to Old Dominion University, Shane McCullough will play at Berry College, and Tucker Coody signed to play at Mercer University.

Coach Von Lassiter is proud of his team because his seniors led the way through some big wins.

He highlighted the win against rival Northside as an indication of their leadership.

Coody thanked his coaches for encouragement.

“They really shaped me. Discipline was a big thing, but mostly they just give you someone to lean on,” said Coody.

Obviously it’s an exciting time for me, it’s an exciting time for our program,” said Lassiter.

Quarterback Jake Fromm another member of that class.

He was an early enrollee at the University of Georgia.