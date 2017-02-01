Delaware Prison Locked Down After Guards Taken Hostage

At least one employee was injured during a hostage situation at a Delaware prison Wednesday. Police say five Department of Correction employees were taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JVTCC), a Level 5 maximum security prison in Smyrna, Delaware.

The ordeal began around 10:30 a.m. when a correctional officer made a radio call requesting immediate assistance within the JVTCC’s C building, which houses more than 100 inmates. Police say five employees were taken hostage inside the building. Correctional officers responded and the entire facility, which houses about 2,500 inmates in all, was placed on lockdown.

A large amount of emergency responders, including police from neighboring Pennsylvania and Delaware, could be seen rushing to the prison around midday. They appeared to focus on a particular section of the prison complex. Blood Bank Delmarva also announced they were looking for more O blood type and platelet donations to be taken to the prison.

As NBC Philadelphia’s SkyForce10 hovered near the correctional facility around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, dozens of law enforcement members could be seen staging near a gate. A short time later, a group of people were seen rushing someone on a stretcher to another building on the sprawling campus. Lockdown at Del. Prison

Around 2:40 p.m. one of the hostages was released and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say they don’t know at this point whether anyone else was injured. The FBI and Delaware State Police continue to negotiate.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Delaware Online received a call from a woman who claimed her fiancé is an inmate at the prison. A man alleging to be the prisoner told the publication a “cop had been stabbed” and that he was asked to relay a list of demands from the inmates, including better treatment.

Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details but described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

The prison, which dates back to 1971, houses minimum, medium and maximum security prisoners as well as the state’s death row inmates, according the state Bureau of Prisons.

