'Construction Will Move Forward' on Dakota Access Pipeline

The outskirts of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Sunday. Terray Sylvester / Reuters

December’s reprieve proved to be a short victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, whose reservation sits a half-mile from where the pipeline would cross, and for the thousands of activists who have protested at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

In a statement to NBC News, Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said granting an easement now would effectively “abandon the EIS” and would amount “to a wholly unexplained and arbitrary change based on the president’s personal views.”

Archambault said the tribe would fight the easement in court.

“We stand ready to fight this battle against corporate interest superseding government procedure and the health and well-being of millions of Americans,” he added.

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe see the pipeline as both an environmental and cultural threat to their homeland. They say an oil spill would permanently contaminate the reservation’s water supply and that construction of the pipeline would destroy sacred sites where many of their ancestors are buried.

Energy Transfer Partners, the Dallas-based company funding the project, says it will bring millions of dollars into local economies and create an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 construction jobs.

A spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners was not immediately available for comment.

In an interview with NBC News just days after the presidential election, Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren said he “was 100 percent sure that the pipeline” would be approved by the Trump administration.

A federal judge is currently presiding over litigation between the tribe, Energy Transfer Partners and the government. The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.