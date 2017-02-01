Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party returns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Preparations for the 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival are in full bloom. The festival board announced a couple of new additions to look forward to.

The announcements were made at the grand opening of the Cherry Blossom gift shop on 530 Cherry Street. The gift shop is an alternative to buying Cherry Blossom gear at The Pink House.

“In the past, you went to The Pink House which is also on Cherry street, but because we’re limited staff, if there was no one at the house, the shop was closed,” said Cherry Blossom Chair, Don Bailey.

The gift shop will be open every day throughout the festival.

Bailey also announced that a crowd favorite would be making a come back. The Cherry Blossom street party will be held April 1st on Cotton and Poplar streets.

“We’re expecting thousands and thousands of people down here,” said Bailey.

The entertainment lineup features, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, and Me and Molly. Pre-sale tickets will be $20 and day of tickets will be $25. Tickets go on sale February 15th, along with festival tickets.

The Japan-themed festival will have music, food, and rides, all for an affordable price.

“There’s no reason anybody can not come down to Central City Park and enjoy the pinkest place on earth,” said Bailey.

Bailey says Central City Park renovations will be done by the festival on March 24th.

For more information and event details, visit CherryBlossom.com.