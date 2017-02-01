B.S. Report: Will the Falcons be Super Bowl Champions come Monday?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – So, what is going to happen this Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI? Well, no one in the world, or in Las Vegas for that matter – believes the Falcons will win. Their history tells us they shouldn’t win, that they are playing a team that is always in a Super Bowl and that the Falcons are just lucky to be there.

That’s fine. Let everyone believe that. But I bet you this team and its players don’t believe that. I bet the players have the confidence they need to pull off this upset, even though if you’ve watched the Falcons this year you likely won’t believe it will be an upset. This is a great team. It wasn’t at the start of the season, but it is now. The Falcons can win this game, and really, they should win this game. They’ve got the offense that must be stopped. They’ve got the two best players on the field right now in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

Yes, at least for this season, Ryan is better than Tom Brady. The Falcons will likely respect Brady for what he’s done in the past, and there’s no doubt he could lead New England to a win. But this Atlanta defense wasn’t worried about Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, so chances are they’re not that worried about Brady. The Patriots must stop Atlanta. If New England wins, it’ll likely be because of that – that they did, in fact, stop the high-powered offense of the Falcons.

And hey, if the Falcons’ offense struggles and does not put points on the board, they’re not going to win. Ryan hasn’t thrown an interception in six games, and he doesn’t need to do it this Sunday. Let the Patriots focus on Jones all day, and while they do receivers like Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman and even tight ends like Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo will find ways to get open to make catches. Let the Patriots try to stop all of those players. Quite simply, New England cannot do that. They are a solid group, very consistent defenders. They may contain Jones, but that won’t mean they’ll stop Ryan or this offense. Only Atlanta can stop Atlanta’s offense. They cannot shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers, or yes, a team like New England will take advantage of that and it will not be pretty.

Look, I’m not going to be shocked if the Patriots win. They’ve got a very good team. Brady is still very good, and the Falcons will have to stop running back LeGarrett Blount. But – and I still can’t believe I’m saying this – the Atlanta Falcons are going to win. The Atlanta Falcons are going to be Super Bowl champions. The offense is just too good, and they will win 33-24.

So, take a breath and enjoy this Sunday. It should be a lot of fun.