As a Student Gorsuch Once Supported Gays and Opposed Campus Military Recruiters

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 31, 2017. Michael Reynolds / EPA

The same month he voiced opposition to military recruiters, Gorsuch and classmate Andrew Levy published a piece in The Columbia Daily Spectator dismissing the demonstrators as “

professional protesters.”

And just a year earlier, when Gorsuch was running for a seat on the student senate, he punted when asked directly if he was in favor of the military recruiting on campus and gave a lengthy answer in praise of freedom of speech.

“The question here is not whether “the Marines should be allowed to recruit on campus” but whether a University and its community, so devoted to the freedom of individuals to pursue their own chosen lifestyles and to speak freely, has the right or obligation to determine who may speak on campus or what may be said,” he answered in a piece that ran in the

campus newspaper on March 19, 1986.

At the time, students and faculty at Columbia and at many campuses across the country were hotly debating whether the military recruiters should be allowed to operate at schools that had policies in place which already barred discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The issue lost steam in September 2011 when the Pentagon lifted the ban on openly gay and lesbian soldiers serving in the military.

Gorsuch’s opposition to military recruiters was aired at the bottom of a larger piece in which he criticized Columbia for its alleged group think about the hot button issues of the day.

“Amazingly, radically different people from radically different backgrounds and locales share an incredible hegemony here on Morningside Heights in their radical politics,” he wrote. “As the world and other colleges change with the times, as hair styles come and go, as career trends ebb and flow, Columbia remains entranced with the same slogans, styles, and sympathies it has had since the 60s.”