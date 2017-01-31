Valentine’s Ball 2017 providing the perfect date night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fellas, if you’re stressing about what to do with your lady for Valentine’s Day, the folks at Traditional Elegance have you covered.

The annual Valentine’s Ball offers you and your date a special, formal night of Motown music and great food. Performing at the ball are to well-loved Motown performers: Spectrum and Radiance.

Linda Solomon, consultant with Traditional Elegance, came on 41Today to talk about the event.

The 2017 Valentine’s Ball is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Anderson Conference Center from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets are $160 per couple and $80 per person. With a $5 donation, guests will be entered into a drawing for a vacation for two to Puerto Rico.

For more information and to see the full menu, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.traditionalelegance.org/valentines_ball_2017.