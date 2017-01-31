Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Timothy Ciboro and his son, Esten Ciboro, were convicted of endangering children, kidnapping and rape in Toledo, Ohio. WNWO-TV

According to court documents, the girl — who is Timothy Ciboro’s stepdaughter, and whom NBC News is not identifying because she is a minor— told police that the Ciboros kept her shackled to a support beam in the basement, where she was fed old, spoiled scraps of food and forced to use an ammonia-filled bucket as a toilet.

Juries in three separate cases found Timothy Ciboro guilty on five counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count apiece of endangering children through torture, cruelty and abuse.

Esten Ciboro, who was charged in only two cases, was found guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of endangering children through abuse and torture.

“The torture, terror and sexual abuse that you inflicted on these children is disgusting, perverted and reprehensible,” Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Linda Jennings told the Ciboro, according to

NBC station WNWO of Toledo.

Both Ciboros represented themselves, with standby lawyers ready to assist if needed.

“This whole thing is just so tragic for the little kids,” Timothy Ciboro’s standby counsel, John Thebes, told NBC News, adding that it must have been difficult for the children to testify in a courtroom full of strangers.

C. Drew Griffith, stand-by council for Esten Ciboro, said the case was an example of the justice system’s working.

“It certainly seems justice was served in the end,” Griffith said.