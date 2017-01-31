MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Vein Specialists of the South, a Middle Georgia vein clinic, was recently recognized among the top for vascular testing. Vascular testing is a process that is used by medical professionals to screen for vein disease, which can lead to serious health problems.

The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) approved accreditation for Vein Specialists of the South for three years in Vascular Testing.

According to a news release from Vein Specialists of the South, the IAC serves as a ‘seal of approval’ that patients and doctors can use to determine that there is quality patient care.