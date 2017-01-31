LGBTQ Advocates Applaud Boy Scouts for Lifting Trans Ban

8-year-old Joe Maldonado of New Jersey NBC New York

The policy change came as a birthday present of sorts for Joe Maldonado, who turns nine on Wednesday.

“We weren’t just fighting so I could go in, we were fighting so this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Joe told

NBC 4 New York on Monday. “And now it looks like it won’t happen to anyone else. It better not.”

The new policy allows boys whose parents mark their gender as “male” on the application to be scouts; previously, boys had to be marked as male on birth certificates. The announcement was also applauded by national LGBTQ advocacy groups.

“We applaud and thank the Boy Scouts for welcoming our young people with the open arms that all youth deserve,” Mara Keisling, executive director of the

National Center for Transgender Equality, told NBC News on Tuesday. “In light of this strong commitment, we hope and expect that as this policy rolls out, all scouts will be treated equally.”

“We are always happy to hear when youth-serving organizations take steps to include and affirm LGBTQ youth, and the Boy Scouts of America’s decision is a major and commendable step forward,” Eliza Byard, executive director of

GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth advocacy group, said. “We look forward to hearing about BSA plans to ensure the success of this new policy by helping troops and troop leaders live out its promise. We hope that BSA will partner with organizations leading this effort, such as Scouting for All, as well as with the families of transgender Scouts to ensure every troop provides safe and inclusive experiences for all students.”

The

Human Rights Campaign applauded the decision but called on BSA to extend it to “full LGBTQ inclusion for both employees and volunteers,” noting that the policy change allowing gay employees and volunteers did not extend to transgender adults. Also, a loophole was added to create an exemption for religiously affiliated chapters, allowing them to discriminate against LGBTQ adults.

In contrast to the Boy Scouts, the

Girls Scouts of the USA has never had an official policy barring LGBTQ leaders or scouts. In 2011, a transgender girl was briefly kicked out of her Colorado troop by a local leader who Girl Scouts later said was “not aware of our approach.”

“If a child identifies as a girl and the child’s family presents her as a girl, Girl Scouts of Colorado welcomes her as a Girl Scout,” read a 2011

statement released by the Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Follow NBC Out on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.