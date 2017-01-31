JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats

Adults and children return to St. Louis Jewish Community Center on Jan. 18 in St. Louis, Missouri after canine units cleared the building. According to St. Louis County Police, someone called the front desk claiming a device was inside. Laurie Skrivan / AP

Despite the increased security, Tuesday’s threats appear to be less widespread than previous scares.

On Jan. 9, 16 JCCs in nine states received threats, Marla Cohen, communications manager for the JCC Association of North America told

NBC affiliate WNYC. Nine days later, 28 centers in 17 states received threats.

According to Cohen, the threats came from a mix of robocalls and real people.

Because of past threats, JCCs already have procedures in place in case of a bomb threat, said Albuquerque Police public information officer Simon Drobik, whose department investigated a threat to the JCC of Greater Albuquerque.

Similarly, some police departments have enacted emergency response procedures after past threats. The Binghamton JCC in Vestal, New York, for example, had coordinated with local police prior to receiving Tuesday’s threat, Vestal police Lt. Christopher Streno said in a statement to NBC News.

“We see this as a serious concern to the Jewish community and are working with law enforcement to try to address this problem, which has now become a pattern,” Elise Jarvis of the ADL said.