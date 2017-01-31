Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A short time later, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman — a longtime Trump nemesis — said his office was also joining the lawsuit.
“As I’ve made clear, President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American,” he said in a statement.
In Chicago, a Syrian refugee named Fatima who arrived in the Windy City in December pleaded for help for the refugees still stranded in the Middle East.
“We are human beings like all the human beings in all the world,” she said. “We are Muslims and we are not terrorists… Please, please, don’t close your doors to refugee families like me who need your help.”
Some 3 million refugees have been resettled in the U.S. since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980, which created the
Federal Refugee Resettlement Program and established the current screening and admissions standards.
Justin Lane / EPA