Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

Protesters chant as they block a road during a demonstration against the immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to denounce the travel ban imposed by President Trump. Protests are taking place at airports across the country. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A short time later, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman — a longtime Trump nemesis — said his office was also joining the lawsuit.

“As I’ve made clear, President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American,” he said in a statement.

In Chicago, a Syrian refugee named Fatima who arrived in the Windy City in December pleaded for help for the refugees still stranded in the Middle East.

“We are human beings like all the human beings in all the world,” she said. “We are Muslims and we are not terrorists… Please, please, don’t close your doors to refugee families like me who need your help.”

Some 3 million refugees have been resettled in the U.S. since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980, which created the

Federal Refugee Resettlement Program and established the current screening and admissions standards.

People gather for a protest at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport after people arriving from Muslim countries were held at the border control as a result of the new immigration policies, in New York on Jan. 28. Justin Lane / EPA