WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- When Warner Robins Police were called to Chuck’s Gun and Pawn this morning, they found a man in the parking lot who was dead. He had been shot.

The police department is investigating to determine exactly what happened and if the man shot himself.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

Chuck’s Gun and Pawn is located at 603 Watson Boulevard. If you have any information call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or Detective Jeff Herb at (478) 302-5380.