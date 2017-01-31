Falcon’s Bird Lady taking 500 fans to Houston for Super Bowl LI

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The countdown to Super Bowl kick off continues as days until the big event dwindle. The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots, but not without their biggest fan.

‘Bird Lady’ Carolyn Freeman is gearing up for the game and giving hundreds of Falcons fans the opportunity of a lifetime.

For $350, a fraction of the cost of a ticket, you can head to Houston with her and be a part of the historic moment. It doesn’t guarantee a ticket to the game but, it does include entry to almost all of the Super Bowl events and hotel stay.

“It’s amazing. I’m just so happy and blessed to be able to share this at such a low rate, ” she said.

Freeman believes making sure the entire Falcons family is in formation on Sunday is key to taking home the Lombardi Trophy. She says the fans play a huge part in giving players that extra adrenaline.

“They really feed off the fans energy. They play so much better when they have the fans supporting and cheering them on. They just need somebody to have their back,” said Freeman.

There’s watch parties and plenty of other star-studded events to attend, but safe travel won’t be a concern for fans tagging along.

“Transportation is provided to and from all of the events, so nobody has to worry about drinking and driving,” she said.

In return, she just hopes people will donate whatever they can to her non-profit organization Bird Lady Cares and other charitable causes she supports through out the year.

Freeman says ‘flapping her wings’ and flying the extra mile for the team she loves is all in a day’s work for the ‘Bird Lady’.

“Their job is on the field. My job is to fill the stands,” she said. ” I want that place to be just like it was the other Sunday for that championship game so I wanna see a sea of red,” she added.

The Falcons’ last appearance in the Super Bowl was an upset against the Denver Broncos in 1999. Freeman says she’s been waiting 18 years for this moment and it’s almost time to ‘rise up’.

Buses are scheduled to leave from the Georgia Dome on Wednesday and Friday at 7:00 PM. She’s got a number of spaces left. So, if you’re interested in going you can click here to get in contact.