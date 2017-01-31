Dog Of The Week: Gibson

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gibson is your Dog Of The Week this week.

He is mostly German Shepard and 2-years-old. He’s a bigger dog with a lot of energy.

Regina Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels rescued him from a busy intersection. She came on Daybreak to introduce Gibson.

He’s trained and fun to play with. Brabham says he’d be good for adults but may be too big and rambunctious for kids.

Critical Care for Animal Angels is hosting a photo shoot for your pets by Lili Photography. There is a $10 donation fee for one edited photo. For more information, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/382811575415794/.

Critical Care for Animal Angels is also beginning their annual Have a Heart, Save a Heart campaign to raise awareness and money for rescue dogs needing heartworm treatment. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1772727543050879/.

And of course, if you’d like to adopt Gibson or any of the other dogs, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.