Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live

The body of Father Rene Wayne Robert, a Roman Catholic priest, was found in rural east Georgia in 2016. St. Johns County Sheriffs Office via AP

She said she knew her brother opposed the death penalty, in line with the teachings of the Roman Catholic church, but she didn’t realize he was so “adamant” until she learned of the document.

“I want to abide by his wishes, but it isn’t my decision,” Bedard said. “I just don’t know what to feel.”

Murray’s lawyer, Ryan Swingle, said he could not predict whether the DA’s office would reverse its decision before trial.

“I hope that Father Robert’s declaration of life is given due consideration by everyone involved,” he said. “I think it’s a profound document from a person whose life was spent caring for others.”

His client’s reactions have been erratic. After one hearing, he said he had mental problems, apologized and asked for forgiveness. A few months later, he told reporters, “Tell the world, I say f— ’em.”

Murray told the St. Augustine Record that if he had to pick between life in prison or execution, he would choose death.

“This is the end of the line for me,” he said.