Warner Robins Recreation bringing fathers and daughters together for special night

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl,” Ruby Hamb-Holmes cherishes the memories she has with her father.

As program director of the Warner Robins Recreation Dept., she decided to start an event specifically for daughters and their father figures.

Now in its fifth year, the 2017 Father-Daughter Dance is bigger than ever! Hamb-Holmes came on 41Today to talk about it.

Their will be food, fun, door prizes, and of course – lots of fun dancing. The event is for young ladies, ages 4 -12, and their father figures (grandfather, older brother, uncles etc.) who are 18 and older. Also, a professional photographer will be there to take pictures.

The event is Saturday, February 11 at the Wellston Center at 155 Maple Street. The dance is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter. Semi-Formal/Formal attire is suggested. Tickets can be purchased through the Warner Robins Rec. Program Office (800 Watson Boulevard, Suite “A”). All tickets must be purchased by 5 pm on Friday, February 3.