Trump Replaces Acting Head of Immigration Enforcement

Daniel Ragsdale, left, then deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at a news conference in Washington in March 2014. AP

“I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE,” John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security,

said in a brief statement.

Homan, a former New York police officer, is a 30-year veteran of immigration enforcement, having served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and deputy assistant director of ICE for investigations before becoming deputy director, according to DHS.

The announcement came as turmoil swirled around Washington over Trump’s firing of Yates, an Obama administration holdover, as acting attorney general.

In a blistering statement announcing Yates’ replacement, the White House cited her memo earlier in the day ordering Justice Department lawyers not to go to court to defend sharp restrictions Trump ordered last week on immigration from seven majority Muslim countries.

No such language was used in the announcement of Ragsdale’s replacement. Like Yates, Ragsdale had stayed over after having served as deputy director of his agency during the presidential transition.