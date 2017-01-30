Travel website ranks Macon in top five Best Value Destinations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is rated as the number four best value destination in a recent travel website survey.

“The more people I talked to in Macon the more energy…came out of it,” said Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitor’s Bureau CEO Gary Wheat.

The talk of the town is encouraging for the CVB.

Wheat is excited about what’s to come.

“It started with conversations that grew out of seeing how proud people are of their city,” said Wheat.

He just got to town after moving from Colorado and took the job recently.

“For me, that just deep down made me want to be a part of it,” said Wheat.

He chose a city that made it to number 4 on travel website Trivago’s best value destinations.

“It just speaks to how hard everyone is working to put Macon’s best foot forward,” said Wheat.

Macon scored highly in the African American history section of the survey based on the strong presence of the Tubman Museum.

“This is something that’s ingrained in all of us,” said Wheat.

There was a Beers and Bikes category as well, which Macon does well at.

“Beer tourism if you will is very up and coming. We saw five breweries open up in Aurora, where I just moved from,” said Wheat.

That’s why Wheat says it’s good for Macon to be involved with the craft beer scene.

“They want to go to that brewing company that’s local just to Macon and get that taste and flavor of our community,” said Wheat.

And to take a tour of those breweries, why not ride a bike around?

“Especially from a visitor’s standpoint, everybody, that wellness travel, health is very much a growing sector of our industry,” said Wheat. “And people are looking for the opportunity not only to bring their own bikes to to find that bike share program.”

You can get more information about the Tubman Museum and the Macon-Bibb bikeshare program at their respective websites.