Translator Who Risked Life in Iraq, Academic Among the Stranded

Saira Rafiei is an Iranian graduate student at CUNY. NBC News

She was initially a student at New York University and she is now doing her Ph.D. in political science at

The City University of New York.

Rafiei has an F1 student visa that is valid for multiple entries in and out of the United States for another two years.

She had been in Tehran and was scheduled to fly back to New York via Abu Dhabi on Saturday when she and a group of other Iranian students were blocked from boarding the plane.

Rafiei was told to sign a document or else her visa would be revoked. She described the experience as “humiliating” and said she felt like she was treated like a criminal — despite the fact that she and many of the other Iranian passengers had valid visas and green cards.

“You somehow have this feeling that you can’t trust the U.S. government because the U.S. government doesn’t even respect its own policies,” Rafiei said. “As I said, some of these people had green cards and they thought that they could go there without any problems.”

Rafiei’s final dissertation paper for her Ph.D. is on Trump and authoritarian movements.

For months she’s been listening to the billionaire’s speeches but had thought of him as a showman. Since the weekend, she’s nervous.

“I think his policies, his agendas are really dangerous,” Rafiei said. “I’m really worried about the future of the U.S. and the whole world.”

As for her future, she said she doesn’t know what is going to happen.

“Of course I want to go back there because I really love my school. My friends are there, I have worked hard to get into that school,” Rafiei said. “I’m not optimistic, but I wish I can there again.”

‘Unjust Conditions’

Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said he will skip next month’s Academy Awards following Trump’s executive order, saying he would not attend even if granted an exception to the travel ban.

Director Asghar Farhadi attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2016. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

In a statement to the New York Times, Farhadi said he previously planned on attending the event with his cinematographer.

“I have decided to not attend the Academy Awards ceremony alongside my fellow members of the cinematic community,” Farhadi, whose movie “The Salesman” is up for Best Foreign Language Film, told the Times. “I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations.”

Farhadi’s 2012 film “The Separation” won an Oscar for Best Foreign Film five years ago.