Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests

Breaking his silence only 10 days after he left office, former President Barack Obama backed nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration orders on Monday.

In a strongly worded statement issued through a spokesman, Obama said he was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” he said.

The former president rejected Trump’s contention Sunday that his executive orders restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries were “similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”

Obama’s statement Monday said: “With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Related: Trump Travel Restrictions Spark Immediate Court Challenges

The 2011 order did not ban visas for refugees, who by definition don’t travel on visas. It tightened the review process for citizens of Iraq and for refugees from the six other countries, while Trump’s is a near-blanket order applying to nearly all residents and citizens of all seven countries.

Image: Barack Obama

