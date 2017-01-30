Medical Monday: Heart health awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health is spending the month of February creating awareness for heart disease.

Rosa Smith, a nurse at Navicent Health, stopped by the 41NBC studio to give some heart health tips and talk about HeartFest 2017. She says pay attention to your family history, because heart problems can be genetic.

Smith warns not to smoke, exercise and watch your blood pressure and cholesterol.

Take a look at the HeartFest 2017 calendar of events, by visiting http://www.navicent2.com/pdf/hc-heartfest-calendar-flyer-2017.pdf.