MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are looking for a masked man who robbed the Subway on Mercer University Drive last night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a handgun with him when he entered the restaurant around 7:30 p.m.

After getting cash, the suspect left on foot. No one was injured.

Investigators say he was wearing a red hoodie and khakis.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.