Loft spaces downtown to double over next five years

Newtown Macon CEO and President Josh Rogers addressed members of Macon’s Rotary Club about his downtown revitalization plan on Monday.

Rogers told members of the club living spaces above businesses are serving as a foundation for growth downtown. He believes the future of downtown Macon lies in loft spaces.

“In the year 2000, we only had 28 lofts in all of downtown Macon and now we have 456,” Rogers said. “The number of lofts has doubled just in the last five years but to meet demand we really need to double again to 1000 units,” he continued.

Rogers says loft spaces opening allow for more businesses to open. Rogers estimated that for every 15 loft spaces made available, that allows for one storefront to open.

But, occupying twice as many lofts won’t be a problem at all.

“The cool thing about lofts is there’s nearly an insatiable demand for them so as soon as they’re built they’re occupied,” he said.

Residential units downtown have the highest property value in Bibb County.

“It’s really this virtuous cycle that supports additional jobs and additional businesses just by adding additional residential units.”

Rogers says a study revealed two out of three millennials picked where they wanted to live before having a job secured.

So, having a downtown area with businesses and jobs within walking distance is the key to securing Macon’s future job force.