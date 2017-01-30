Keeping Organized: The Spice Rack

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Any cook knows a good spice can make or break a meal. But is there a case of having too many spices? Andi Willis returns this Monday to give us a few ideas to keep that spice rack of yours perfectly organized.

First step: take everything out. Wipe down the shelves. Once you’ve done that, go through the expiration dates on each one. Too old? Get rid of it. An expired spice won’t be harmful, but it certainly won’t do its job anymore in a recipe, either.

Have any spices with broken caps? Then they’ve likely been exposed to the air for a good amount of time, and won’t be fresh anymore. Throw those out, as well.

Also, notice a few spices you’ve maybe used once for something a long time ago? Get rid of those, too, as all they end up doing is take up valuable real estate.

Once you’ve cleaned everything out, now it’s time to put everything back in. Andi likes the use of stepped organizers. That way, you can see what you have in the back as well as the front, without having to reach into the cabinet to find what you’re looking for.

Another thing she likes to use is a turntable. It takes up a small footprint and holds a lot for storage.

Now how are you going to organize all of these spices? Everyone is different. Whether it’s alphabetically, or from most used to least, make sure you come up with a system that best works for you.

And lastly, having trouble seeing the small labels? Make your own. Even something as simple as a black marker to write on the bottles can work wonders.

If you have any suggestions for Andi to feature next on Good Life Organizing, you can email her directly at andi@goodlifeorganizing.net.

And for more suggestions on how to keep your life perfectly organized, you can also visit Andi’s website at www.goodlifeorganizing.net.