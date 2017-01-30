George H.W. Bush Discharged From Hospital

Image: An image posted to Twitter by Jim McGrath, spokesman for President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, shows the couple smiling from Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath announced the good news in a tweet.

“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” McGrath tweeted.

The 92-year-old ex-president was rushed to

Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.

The nation’s 41st president has a form of Parkinson’s disease and has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.

Barbara Bush, 91,

was hospitalized as “a precaution” a few days later for what turned out to be bronchitis. She was released a week ago.

