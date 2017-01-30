George H.W. Bush Discharged From Hospital

Jim McGrath / Twitter
Family spokesman Jim McGrath announced the good news in a tweet.
“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” McGrath tweeted.
The 92-year-old ex-president was rushed to
Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.
The nation’s 41st president has a form of Parkinson’s disease and has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.
Barbara Bush, 91,
was hospitalized as “a precaution” a few days later for what turned out to be bronchitis. She was released a week ago.