Uber, Lyft Embroiled in Trump Immigration Order Backlash

An Uber sign is posted in the window of a car in New York in this 2015 file photo. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Kalanick garnered criticism for joining Trump’s 18-member economic advisory board, along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. Protesters blockaded Uber’s headquarters during the

president’s inauguration. But the CEO defended his seat on the council in the statement released Saturday.

“Ever since Uber’s founding we’ve had to work with governments and politicians of all political persuasions across hundreds of cities and dozens of countries. Though we share common ground with many of them, we have had areas of disagreement with each of them,” Kelanick said. “In some cases we’ve had to stand and fight to make progress, other times we’ve been able to effect change from within through persuasion and argument.”

And while Uber was struggling with a social media backlash, Facebook and Twitter users were flocking to rival rideshare company Lyft. Many praised Lyft for its explicit condemnation of Trump’s immigration order and its $1 million donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In a statement titled “Defending Our Values,” Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said, “Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.”

Uber issued

another statement on Sunday outlined steps the company planned to take in order to support drivers from the seven countries listed in Trump’s order, including a $3 million legal defense fund and around-the-clock legal assistance for drivers who are citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen but have left the country.