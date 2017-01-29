Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Some Republicans joined the chorus of critics assailing Donald Trump’s immigration order over the weekend, describing it as everything from “contrary to American values” to a “self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.”

In a joint statement released Sunday, Arizona Sen. John McCain and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the order — which went into effect Friday and temporarily banned refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. and those traveling with visas from seven Muslim-majority nations — was not “properly vetted” and was responsible for the disarray seen at airports across the country.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results,” the statement said. “We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.”

The order sends a “signal,” the statement added, that the U.S. does not want to work with its one its most important allies in the fight against ISIS — “the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred.”

“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Related: Protests Erupt Nationwide for Second Day Over Trump’s Travel Ban

Among Trump’s other critics were Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who described the order’s exemption for members of minority faiths who claim persecution as un-American. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse called it “too broad,” and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who said that the “lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved.”

Ranking Republicans in the House and Senate have been less sharp in their reactions, however. Speaker Paul Ryan has yet to weigh in on the issue, while Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told ABC on Sunday that he didn’t approve of religious tests, but he also didn’t want to criticize the administration for “improving vetting.”

Trump has not addressed the criticism directly, though on Sunday he repeated a slogan often heard on the campaign trail: “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW,” he said in a Twitter post.

One of Trump’s top officials, chief of staff Reince Priebus, played down the confusion seen at American airports, saying on Sunday that only 109 of 325,000 people from foreign countries were detained.

“Most of those people were moved out,” he said on Meet the Press. “I would suspect as long as they’re not awful people that they will move through before another half a day.”