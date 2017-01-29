Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

People protest President Trump’s immigration ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2017. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

A dozen people who landed in the U.S. after Trump signed the executive order were detained and some were separated from their families at New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport on Friday, according to lawmakers and attorneys. Two of the detained were Iraqi refugees and one — identified as Hameed Khalid Darweesh — was an interpreter working with the U.S. government for a decade, according to his attorneys.

Darweesh was eventually released Saturday afternoon. The other Iraqi detainee was also released, NBC New York reported.

Two people were released from Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday and reunited with their families, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

But there were reports of people detained around the country and lawyers stressed it was hard to know exactly how many people had been detained and where.

At least three federal judges in New York, Massachusetts and Virginia have temporarily halted parts of Trump’s executive order, blocking the deportation of those coming into the country with valid visas and others who are legally authorized to enter the country.

News of the detentions brought a mass of protesters to JFK and other airports on Saturday, with more protests kicking off in cities around the country on Sunday.

New York City

In New York City, thousands of protesters were gathering in Manhattan’s Battery park on Sunday afternoon for a march and second day of protests.

The New York immigration Coalition’s Executive Director Steve Choi told NBC News 12,000 people had signed up for the rally.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they would attend protest.

Dallas, Texas

Protesters returned to Dallas/Fortworth International Airport on Sunday morning, in a crowd that started off as a few dozen and soon ballooned into hundreds chanting “Set them free!,”

NBC DFW reported.

NBC DFW reported that as of Sunday morning, at least nine people were still being detained at the airport.

Washington, D.C.

A massive crowd gathered outside the White House on Sunday to protest the ban.

And at at Dulles airports, people gathered with signs in support of immigrants and refugees.

Boston, Massachusetts

Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon in Boston’s Copley Square, filling the square with signs, chanting and singing “America the Beautiful,”

according to NBC Boston.

Atlanta, Georgia

Protesters were expected to gather at the nation’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on Sunday afternoon after 11 people were detained there for hours while trying to enter the country,

according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

All 11 detainees were released by 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to Mayor Kasim Reed.