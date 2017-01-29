Merkel: Terror Fight Does Not Justify Trump Immigration Ban

Trump holds hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May as they walk by the White House in Washington. POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

He said the German government would now review the consequences of the ban for German citizens with dual nationalities and would “represent their interests, if needed, vis-a-vis our U.S. partners.”

Her comments follow those of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who personally met Trump just hours before he made the order.

Her official spokesman said Sunday that May does “not agree” with Trump’s order and will challenge the U.S. government if it has an adverse effect on British nationals.

The official comment came after May refused to condemn the ban during a visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish leaders. She said in Turkey the decision was a matter solely for the United States.

