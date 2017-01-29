Merkel: Terror Fight Does Not Justify Trump Immigration Ban

POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
He said the German government would now review the consequences of the ban for German citizens with dual nationalities and would “represent their interests, if needed, vis-a-vis our U.S. partners.”
Her comments follow those of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who personally met Trump just hours before he made the order.
Her official spokesman said Sunday that May does “not agree” with Trump’s order and will challenge the U.S. government if it has an adverse effect on British nationals.
The official comment came after May refused to condemn the ban during a visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish leaders. She said in Turkey the decision was a matter solely for the United States.
Who is affected by Trump’s executive order?
- Citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen will be prohibited from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
- Green card holders from any of those countries currently outside of the U.S. will need to report to a local U.S. consulate for “extra vetting,” and admitted or rejected on a case-by-case basis, according to administration officials.
- Refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.: All refugees will be banned from entering the country for 120 days. Refugees from Syria will be banned indefinitely.
- Anyone with U.S. citizenship will not be affected.