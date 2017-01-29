DHS: Trump Immigration Ban Still Stands Despite Court Ruling

President Donald Trump signs Executive Orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 27. Olivier Douliery / EPA

While a dozen travelers were being held at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday after they arrived, many more across the world were told they would not be able to board connecting flights to their destination in the U.S.

Amir Rashidi, an Iranian immigrant who lives in Seattle, told NBC News that his mother — who had become an American citizen — sponsored his sister’s family to come to the United States. They had all obtained green cards, a process that can take years.

All but one arrived safely in Seattle. Rashidi’s niece, 27-year-old Mahsa Fazmali, was slated to arrive on Friday, but then Trump signed the executive order.

Fazmali flew without a problem from Tehran to Dubai, and she had even found her seat on her flight to the Emerald City.

“She was on the plane sitting on her seat,” her uncle said.

But then her name was called over the PA system and she was ordered to deplane with her belongings. According to Rashidi, airport officials could not explain why her green card would not allow her to travel to the United States.

She and the other immigrants who were looking for answers only learned of the travel ban from a nearby television turned to the news. Fazmali then flew back to Tehran.

Rashidi said his family doesn’t know what to do. They have not told his mother because they believe it would be too much for her to handle at her advanced age.

“We don’t know where to call or who to call really,” the uncle said.

Iraqi immigrant Bnyad Suleiman, 19, said his entire family was stopped in Cairo before they could board their flight. He, his parents and two sisters obtained Special Immigration Visas. His dad worked as a translator in Northern Iraq for USAID and heard that the administration might sign this executive order.

“Everybody was panicking because they had organized their whole lives around (emigrating to the U.S.),” said Bnyad.

The Sulemains’ moved up their departure date, but they didn’t do it in time. They weren’t able to board their flight and will be put on a flight back to Erbil, Iraq on Sunday morning.

Bnyad said his family plans to contest the decision once they return home.