Delta Grounds Domestic Fleet After 'Systems Outage'

Delta Air Lines grounded its domestic fleet Sunday night due to a “systems outage” that was causing departure delays, the airline said.

International flights and flights in the air Sunday night were not affected by the stoppage, the airline said in a statement at 8 p.m. ET.

Delta said in a tweet that the outage was preventing customers from logging into their accounts with the airline.

Jeremy Webb told NBC News his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Maui, Hawaii, was held on the tarmac for an hour and a half.

