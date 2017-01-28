Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'

The bodies of a young woman and three girls were found in barrels in Allenstown, New Hampshire, in 1985 and 2000. New Hampshire State Police

Tests in 2003 revealed that Vanner was not Lisa’s father. With the help of police and genealogists, she continued to delve into her past even after Vanner’s death.

The search did not bear fruit until last summer, when the DNA trail led to a cousin in New Hampshire. Lisa found out she was the daughter of Denise Beaudin and investigators discovered that Vanner was also Evans.

Then three months later, another bombshell: a match between Vanner’s DNA and one of the bodies from the barrels in Allenstown.

Officials fear Vanner may have killed other people they don’t know about and they appealed to the public for more information about his life, particularly during the 1990s.

“This is somebody who targets females, and children as well. We know he is an abuser,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin said. “This is a guy who was a chameleon.”

Ramos said it was upsetting but not shocking to hear the latest revelations about the man who killed her cousin. Back in 2002, as police peeled away the layers of deceit, she had an intuition.

“There was something so evil about him,” she said. “I just knew there had to be more victims.”