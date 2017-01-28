Trump Travel Restrictions Leave Refugees Stranded

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the impact appears to already be resonating at airports around the world.

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) told NBC News that it was part of a group attempting to secure the release of two Iraqi refugees who had been detained at the New York City’s Kennedy Airport.

The New York Times reported early Saturday that the two men, who arrived on different flights, were held after the executive orders came into effect at midnight. One of the two detained “had worked on behalf of the United States government in Iraq for 10 years,” while the other man was joining his wife and son in the U.S., according to the Times.

The American-Arab Anti Discrimination Committee (ADC) also said it was receiving reports that “green card holders and other visa holders have been denied boarding and admission into the United States” at airports. NBC News was unable to immediately verify the ADC’s claims and calls requesting further information went unanswered.

In Cairo, Egypt, two sources close to airport security told NBC News that an Iraqi family of five from the city of Erbil had been prevented from boarding a flight to New York.

NBC News was unable to immediately confirm whether this was related to the travel restrictions. A United Nations refugee agency spokesperson referred questions on the Iraqi family to U.S. authorities.

‘Harmful and hasty’

Trump’s executive order suspended admission of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days. It also indefinitely bans refugees from Syria and restricts entry to the country for people from six other predominantly-Muslim nations for 90 days.

In signing the order, Trump pledged to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

The International Rescue Committee called the decision to halt the U.S. refugee resettlement program a “harmful and hasty” decision.

Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency and International Organization for Migration called on the Trump administration to continue offering asylum to people fleeing war and persecution, saying its resettlement program was vital.

In Paris Saturday, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Trump’s orders “can only worry us.”

“Welcoming refugees who flee war and oppression is part of our duty,” Ayrault added in comments carried by Reuters.

Qatar Airways issued a statement on its website that said nationals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya may only travel to the U.S. if they are in possession of a resident green card or specific visas usually granted to government employees, individuals traveling to the United Nations or employees of international organizations.

It said the information was “per an Immigration Advisory Notice from U.S Customs and Border Protection with regards to new U.S immigration entry requirements.”

Tech giant Google also issued a statement Saturday revealing its worries about the executive actions.

“We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” the statement read. “We’ll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere.”