Some Universities Advise Travel Caution After Trump Order

Several U.S. universities have issued advisories to students in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting entry from seven predominantly-Muslim nations, with some institutions advising against international travel until its effects are more understood.

Princeton University advised students and faculty to defer travel outside the U.S. until more is known about the order issued by Trump on Friday.

The order suspends for 90 days “entry into the United States, as immigrants and nonimmigrants” from countries based on an existing statute related to the Visa Waiver Program. The most recent version of that program named Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. The order contains some visa exemptions.

“We have strongly advised students and scholars who might be affected and who have travel plans in the coming days to defer travel outside of the United States until there is some clarity and legal analysis of the situation or, if they must travel, to seek legal counsel before they do,” Princeton said in an email.

Stanford’s Bechtel International Center listed in a Facebook post Friday the seven countries that could be affected and said “we recommend that nationals of these countries do not travel.”

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said in a statement to students Saturday that the order “is already having an impact on members of our community.”

“While we are very troubled by this situation, our first concern is for those of our international students and scholars who are directly affected. We are working closely with them to offer every support we can,” the letter from Provost Martin A. Schmidt, Chancellor Cynthia Barnhart, and Vice President for Research Maria T. Zuber said.

Trump signed the order as part of what he called an effort to prevent foreign terrorists from entering the U.S.

It also barred entry by all refugees for 120 days, and suspended indefinitely admittance of Syrian refugees until the president is satisfied with changes made to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

The order allows some exemptions, and it is unclear how many students might be affected.

Statistics maintained by the Department of Homeland Security indicate about 17,000 students from the seven designated countries were allowed into the U.S. for the 2015-2016 school year, The Associated Press reported.

Samira Asgari, an Iranian doctor, tweeted that she intended to travel to Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital but was denied boarding. She told NBC Boston that she wanted to come to the U.S. “to learn, to be able to go forward in my career.”

The University of Michigan said in a statement that it was committed to supporting international and undocumented students.

“We are working to understand the implications on our community of the ‘extreme vetting’ executive order blocking immigration from certain countries,” the university said.

The order was causing confusion among travelers and at airports around the world.

A dozen people were detained at John F. Kennedy’s International Airport; two of those were Iraqi refugees, and one was later released, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said. A second waiver was in process for the second refugee, a senior Trump administration official said.

Protesters gathered at the airport to show support for refugees and opposition to the order. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, sharply criticized the order and said he was directing agencies to explore legal options and help anyone detained.

Trump on Saturday said of the order “it’s not a Muslim ban” and that implementation of it was going smoothly.

“We’re going to have extreme vetting, which we should’ve had in this country for many years,” Trump said. A senior Trump administration official said “this is not a travel ban.”