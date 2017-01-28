Killer Drifter Tied to New Hampshire Murder Mysteries

Police now say they believe Bob Evans killed a woman and three children found in barrels in the woods in 1985 and 2000. New Hampshire State Police

Beaudin’s body has not been found and investigators are not sure where she may have been killed.

Her daughter, who doesn’t have any strong memories of Beaudin, said in a statement that she is grateful for the work police have done but pleaded for privacy for her, her husband and three children.

“Please turn your focus toward the unidentified victims, and other potentially unknown victims in this case, and hopefully their families will also be offered some closure as this investigation continues,” she wrote.

Officials said that while it’s a relief that they know more about what happened to the New Hampshire victims, it’s disappointing the suspect is not alive to fill in the blanks — and be prosecuted.

“He will never face true justice for what he did,” Strelzin said.