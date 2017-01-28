Judge Grants Temporary Stay in Trump Refugee Order

A federal judge in New York has granted a stay order on President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S. by those from several predominantly Muslim countries, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported, lawyers for the group said. They do not have to be released from detention.

“Stay is granted,” ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Dale Ho said on Twitter. “Stay is national.”

Crowds outside federal court in Brooklyn cheered the news. The ACLU said the judge ordered a list of detainees to be provided, and said it would go through the names and ensure they are released.

“But the critical point tonight is no one can be sent back to one of these countries,” attorney Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project, said.

Protests erupted in several airports across the nation Saturday over the order, which indefinitely suspends entry by Syrian refugees until changes are made to refugee programs.

The order also suspends for 90 days the entry of from certain nations based on statute related to the Visa Waiver Program. The most recent version of that program lists Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemenwhich suspends for 90 days.

Critics blasted the order as “Muslim ban,” which Trump has denied. Trump said the order was necessary to keep foreign terrorists out of the U.S. The president on the campaign trail and after taking office called for “extreme vetting” of some entering the country.

The ACLU had filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi refugees who were detained after arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport following the order. They were later released, and a senior Trump administration official said waivers would be granted.

The ACLU then said it was seeking “a national stay that would block the deportation of all people stranded in U.S. airports under President Trump’s new Muslim ban.”

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said Trump’s order would have caused people with valid visas and green cards to be turned back to Iraq, Iran and other countries. He told MSNBC the group believes around 200 people will be directly affected by Saturday’s stay.

“Clearly this is just the first day of what will be a very long battle,” Romero said.

“But the judge understood the consequences for hundreds if not thousands of immigrants and refugees,” he said. “Now the onus is on the Trump administration to prove that this order is both constitutional and lawful, from their perspective.”

This is a developing story.