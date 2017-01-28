Britain's 'Mad King' Letters: 'America is Lost!'

AFP – Getty Images

While offering a fascinating insight into the mindset of King George III, academics have warned that researchers must be careful in how they interpret the “America is lost” essay.

Dr Angel Luke O’Donnell, Teaching Fellow in North American History, King’s College London

wrote earlier this week that the essay “substantively replicates” an earlier letter from “a leading British agricultural theorist who shared George III’s passion for improving farming techniques”

George III’s reign lasted from 1760 to 1820, making him Britain’s longest serving King.

He suffered health problems during the latter years of his life which were documented in the 1994 film “The Madness of King George.”