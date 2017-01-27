Wilcox County storm relief collections exceed expectations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost six hundred cases of water were collected for Wilcox County, and it’s all thanks to Coroner Leon Jones.

Wilcox suffered storm major damage last weekend and Jones wanted to do something to help. His original goal was to collect one hundred cases of bottled water, but exceeded. Macon-Bibb and surrounding counties brought in water, clothes, toiletries and more to help storm victims.

Jones says they had to change trucks because they collected so much.

“We had to go from a sixteen foot to a twenty six foot and Mitchell, the owner of the company, asked me if I’ve ever drove a twenty six foot truck,” Jones said. “No difference in driving an ambulance, just no lights and sirens on it.”

Jones drove the items to Wilcox County Friday afternoon. He says he’s amazed at all of the contributions and support Macon-Bibb provided.