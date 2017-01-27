Wife of San Bernardino Shooter's Friend Pleads Guilty

The wife to a friend of San Bernardino shooting suspect Syed Rizwan Farook pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges in connection with a sham marriage, federal prosecutors said.

Mariya Chernykh, a Russian national married to Enrique Marquez Jr., pleaded guilty to conspiracy, perjury and making false statements.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars when she is sentenced Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court in Riverside County.

Marquez is awaiting trial for allegedly buying two semi-automatic rifles used in the deadly Dec. 2, 2015, attack carried out by Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik that left 14 people dead. Farook and Malik were killed in a shootout with police.

Marquez also faces charges in the sham marriage case. Prosecutors have said Chernykh and Marquez didn’t live together, and she was paying him $200 a month. She was living with another man, but the arrangement allowed Chernykh to stay in the U.S.

Federal authorities say Marquez and Chernykh included taking staged family pictures and creating a back-dated lease “to create the illusion that they shared a marital residence with Chernykh’s sister Tatiana who was married to Syed Raheel Farook, Rizwan Farook’s brother.

Image: Enrique Marquez

