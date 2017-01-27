Trump Wants to Boost Both Gas And Coal. Huh?

Estimate showing the effect of repealing the Clean Power Plan on coal energy production in billion kilowatthours. The blue line projects with the plan, the orange line without. Center for Climate and Energy Solutions

“Without the Clean Power Plan, coal basically flat lines, rising ever so slightly all the way out to 2050,” said Doug Vine, a senior fellow at the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But even if Trump is able to pause coal’s death spiral, that is a far cry from “bringing coal back.” There are no plans being considered for new coal plants, except one “clean coal” plant in Mississippi.

“I’ve suggested to Mr. Trump that he temper his expectations,” top coal executive Robert Murray

told CNN Money.

Coal jobs, he said, “can’t be brought back to where it was before the election of Barack Obama.”

Fracking Boom

Boosted by a fracking boom, natural gas has killed miner jobs and mothballed coal plants — and experts say it will be hard, to say the least, for Trump to achieve both his energy goals.

“Trump as an antithesis to climate policies will be quite helpful with coal,” said Ben Zycher, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. He predicted there could be new coal mines dug in the western United States as a result.

However, “Reducing the regulatory burden on natural gas, particularly with fracking fields, will make life harder for coal producers.”

Not even Trump can overcome macroeconomics with a pen or a tweet.

“He’s going to permit pipelines, take away some restrictions on shale drilling, make it easier to drill, probably remove some restrictions on digging coal, but in the end this is the market that even he cannot control by edict,” said Irwin Seltzer, a scholar at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.

And while presidents have large powers over things like international tariffs, they can’t order utilities to burn coal.

“The name of the game is natural gas,” said Seltzer. “The game is over.”